NWS: Oroville Residents Report Funnel Cloud, Tornado Warning Canceled

A tornado warning was issued for parts of south central Butte County until 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday afternoon’s severe thunderstorm near Biggs was capable of producing a tornado. The storm is moving northeast at 15 to 25 mph and should stay over rural areas.

Around 3 p.m., people in Oroville saw a funnel cloud, which they reported to law enforcement, according to the National Weather Service.

Soon after NWS canceled the tornado warning.

NWS ordered residents in the area to “take cover now!” There could be flying debris as a result of the storm and structures, including mobile homes, could be damaged or destroyed.

