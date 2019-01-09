President Trump Threatens to Cut Off FEMA Funding for California, Governor Newsom Responds

In a tweet Friday morning, President Donald Trump threatened to cut of FEMA funding in California due to improper forest management.
California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to the president’s tweet with the following:
Mr. President — Just yesterday,
@OregonGovBrown, @GovInslee, and I sent a letter asking the federal government to work with us in taking on these unprecedented wildfires. We have been put in office by the voters to get things done, not to play games with lives.
In November, Trump received backlash from top firefighters’ associations, politicians and celebrities when he blamed the recent devastating wildfires on “gross mismanagement.”
At that time, he also threatened to cut federal aid to the state.
“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”