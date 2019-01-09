Search and Rescue Teams Gear Up as Winter Storms Hit Northern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- While many were asleep early Saturday morning, the Placer County Search and Rescue team was out being superheroes in the snow.

They were rescuing a stranded driver who got stuck when his truck couldn’t make it out of the fresh powder in the Foresthill area.

"Submerged completely, both of its axels in deep snow," said Placer County Deputy Manny Temores.

It took hours to pull the truck out. Even before that it took over five hours just to find the driver.

The snow was so deep even the SAR team members' off-road vehicles had issues.

"Some of the four-wheel drive team members got stuck," Temores told FOX40.

Deputy Temores was part of the rescue team Friday.

With each storm, Temores said his team knows that their expertise may be needed.

While most search and rescue calls are resolved in hours, Temores said the mobile command unit they’ve had for about a year and a half has the technology needed if and when that search turns into days.

"Wi-Fi, it has different televisions in it," Temores said. "It has what we could use to pull up maps and stuff of a certain area. It has communications that can be tied into other jurisdictions so we can all communicate in the same radio channel."