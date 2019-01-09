Single-Car Accident Takes Out Gas Line Outside Arden Fair Mall Parking Lot, Impacts Traffic

ARDEN — Crews are responded to a single-car crash in the area of Arden Way and Heritage Lane just outside the Arden Fair Mall parking lot.

Sac Fire says one person was extricated out of the car and taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The car took out a gas line that authorities say is most likely connected to a nearby business but are not sure which one.

***Road Closure***

Arden Way is closed in both directions from Business 80 to Ethan Way due to a solo vehicle collision which caused a natural gas leak. Shelter in place is in effect. SFD and PG&E are on scene. Please use alternate routes. Closure expected for hours. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/E8kErCxJGv — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 9, 2019

PG&E crews are at the scene to assess the situation and repair the line.

Arden Way is closed in both directions from Business 80 to Ethan Way.

Authorities suggest taking an alternate route.

