Weather System Bringing Scattered Rain to Sacramento Valley, Snow to the Sierra

After a brief break, a weather system moving through Northern California Wednesday will bring scattered showers to the Sacramento region, steadier rain to the Sierra foothills, and snow above 5,500 feet.

Interstate 80 from Placer County in California to Nevada’s Washoe County reopened Monday.

Officials shut down the highway Sunday after the snowstorm reached the Lake Tahoe area as weekend visitors were leaving.

Over three days 4.5 feet (1.37 meters) of snow accumulated at the summit of Mammoth Mountain, 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada resort said Monday. More than a foot (30 centimeters) fell in the upper elevations around Tahoe, including 19 inches (48 centimeters) at Squaw Valley.

Up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some Northern California coastal and valley areas, while mountain communities got heavy snow.