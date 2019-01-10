Adopt a Pet: Diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Name: Diamond

Age: 8 years old

Breed: Staffordshire Terrier

Sex: Female

Adoption Fee: $110

Diamond is quite the character. She actually howls and talks like a Husky! She speaks the language of her roots.



Diamond is a brisk walker and does a little dance with her front paws when she is excited to see you. She has yet to meet a toy she didn't like and chats away while playing with them. Fetch and tug of war top her list of fun. She also enjoys hugs and is quite the kisser.



She does enjoy other dogs and is respectful of their space if the other dog decides they are not the best of buddies. She knows sit and maybe some other commands that we haven't discovered yet.

Since Diamond is over 5 years old, she qualifies for the SPCA's Senior to Senior program. If the adopter is 65 years or older, they will waive the adoption fee.