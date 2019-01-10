Dine Downtown: Centro Cocina Mexicana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the kitchen with Kurt Spataro of Centro Cocina Mexicana getting a look at what they'll be offering during Dine Downtown.

The 14th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week returns Friday, January 11 through Monday, January 21 with unique, 3-course prix fixe menus for only $35. A cost-effective way for local foodies and families to explore downtown and midtown Sacramento’s top restaurants, Dine Downtown presented by Kaiser Permanente showcases the culinary talents that call our urban core home.

RECIPE

Camarones en salsa matcha

1 lb fresh Gulf Shrimp

olive oil

salt

1 lime, cut into wedges

3-4 Tbsp salsa matcha or to taste

Peel and de-vein shrimp. (shrimp can be left with shells on for added flavor) Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over high heat. Season the shrimp with salt and sauté until not quite cooked all the way through. (They will continue to cook after they’re removed from the heat) Remove the pan from the heat and toss the shrimp with the salsa. Serve the shrimp with lime wedges and additional salsa.

Serves 4-6

Salsa Macha

2 oz dried chiles, stemmed and seeded (use guajillo chiles or a combination of guajillo and morita chiles)

1 ½ oz toasted almonds

1 Tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

4 Garlic cloves with skins left on

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon cider vinegar

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

Briefly toast the chiles on both sides in a cast iron skillet, pressing them against the surface with a spatula. Using scissors, cut the chiles into ¼” pieces. Roast the garlic in a cast iron skillet set over med-low heat until garlic is soft with blackened spots on each side. Remove the skins from the garlic.

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until ingredients are roughly chopped. Process for a few more seconds until everything is finely chopped- but not pureed.