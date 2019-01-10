Expert Tips for DIY Online Tax Filing

Despite the government shutdown, the IRS says tax season will begin on Jan. 28. So, tax season is right around the corner.

If you’re going to prepare your own taxes, you want to make sure you’re getting your full refund back.

According to a new survey commissioned by H&R Block of 2,000 consumers who prepare their own taxes, many online tax filers aren’t focusing on the task at hand.

The top three things people admitted to doing while preparing their taxes online were watching TV, browsing social media and cooking dinner.

Chances are, if you’re multitasking while doing your taxes, you’re making mistakes and leaving refund money on the table.

This morning on FOX40, Heather Watts from H&R Block will share insight into how online tax filers can accurately and efficiently file their taxes in 2019.