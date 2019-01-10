Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
51°
51°
Low
44°
High
59°
Fri
46°
59°
Sat
44°
60°
Sun
47°
55°
See complete forecast
ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.
Hottest Tech at CES
Posted 1:45 PM, January 10, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:46PM, January 10, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
BestOfCES.com
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Samsung Unveils Massive 219-Inch TV Called ‘The Wall’
Family of Murdered South Sacramento Woman Speaks Out after Her Boyfriend’s Arrest
Man Suspected in Deadly South Sacramento Shooting Turns Himself In
Police Obtain Male Workers’ DNA Samples at Facility Where Vegetative Patient Gave Birth
Latest News
Movies with Big Al
BTW/Sporty40
Hottest Tech at CES
Dine Downtown Restaurant Week
Studio40 LIVE
Top Tech Gifts
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
See Leroy Sanchez Perform Live!
Business
Colin Kroll, Co-Founder of HQ Trivia, Found Dead
Studio40 LIVE
Gift Ideas for the Soccer Fan
Studio40 LIVE
Macbeth Performance
Studio40 LIVE
Give the Gift of Art
Studio40 LIVE
Miracle on 34th Street, the Play
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.