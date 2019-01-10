Man Reportedly Ate Woman’s Pet Fish, Later Sent Gross Picture with Caption ‘Found Your Fish’

BATON ROUGE, La. – A man who allegedly ate a woman’s fish in her dorm room at LSU and later sent her a picture of his feces has been arrested.

The incident occurred on October 22, 2016, after LSU took on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, according to WBRZ.

21-year-old Maxwell Taffin, who was 18-years-old at the time of the incident, has been booked on one charge of cruelty to animals and one charge of improper telephone communications, according to WBRZ.

Taffin and two of his friends to stayed in one of the trio’s ex-girlfriend’s dorm room after the Ole Miss game.

When she returned to her room, Taffin reportedly said “check your fish tank” as he left.

The victim noticed Bumba, her pet Siamese fighting fish was missing, and soon received a text message showing feces in a toilet.

The photo was captioned “found your fish.”

When questioned by LSU police, Taffin reportedly said “Yeah, I’ll be honest with you. I ate [the victim’s] fish,” according to WBRZ.

Taffin told police “a lot of people” use his phone, which isn’t password protected.

LSU police issued a criminal summons for Taffin, but he failed to appear, leading to his arrest on January 8th.