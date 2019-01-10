Fitness coach Joe Delmonaco is in the studio with Karma showing her how to add 12 pound weights to her workouts.
New Year, New You: Adding Weights to Your Exercise Routine
-
Body Weight Exercises for 2019
-
New Year, New You: Aerial Yoga
-
Hiker Details Heartbreaking Attempt to Save 145 Whales She Found Dying on New Zealand Beach
-
Fit4Mom Folsom Lake
-
Staying Active Through the Holidays
-
-
Ellen DeGeneres Considering Ending Her Talk Show
-
Michigan Mother Calls Police on Son Who Refused to Wake Up for School
-
See Broadway’s ‘WAITRESS’
-
Interview: Saoirse Ronan
-
BlazePod Workouts
-
-
11-Year-Old Girl Plans to Shave Her Head to Raise Money for Kids with Cancer
-
New Year, New You: All Natural Remedies
-
New Year, New You: Juice Mania