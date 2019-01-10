Newsom’s Budget Includes Exploration of Possible CSU Campus in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget suggests $2 million toward the exploration of a California State University campus in Stockton.

Mayor Michael Tubbs and Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, say it would be a great opportunity for families and the economy of the city.

“We have a large population of students and that would be super convenient for them to just have a CSU here,” Delta College student Nancy Her said.

Mayor Tubbs says the number of adults who have a four-year degree in the city of Stockton is low.

“So having a CSU here would change that number drastically and with that comes less poverty, less crime and more opportunity,” Tubbs said.

Right now the closest CSU campuses are about an hour drive away north, to Sac State, or south, to Stanislaus State.

“It’s hard to be on the road and study and then go back on the road,” Her said.

Students say the possibility of a CSU Stockton would be a great opportunity for future generations.

“CSU Stockton is like a really good option, like really good opportunity for my brother,” Delta College student Jomel Thomas said.

The state budget still needs to be approved in May. If the proposal is a go, it would still take many years until this city sees a CSU campus.