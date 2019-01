Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Folsom.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Big Valley Road and Blue Ravine Road.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

The driver involved stayed at the scene. The pedestrian has only been described as a woman.

Blue Ravine Road is closed in all directions from Parkway Drive to Big Valley Road.

