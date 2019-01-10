Retiring Furniture USA Owner Says Store Represents His American Dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Furniture USA will close its doors for the last time in 2019 but the owner told FOX40 the 100,000-square-foot furniture store is more than just his business. For him, it's a physical representation of the American Dream.

"I chose the Furniture USA name because I was an immigrant," said owner Ken Nguyen.

Nguyen and his wife came to the U.S. as refugees from Vietnam in 1995.

"We see this land of opportunity and freedoms here. Whatever you want to do, you can do it," Nguyen told FOX40. "So that's why we appreciate America when they put her hands out to help us."

A few years after they arrived in Sacramento, they opened Furniture USA on Mack Road. For the past 20 years, the store has been a staple in the community., actively involved with local charities and organizations.

"We share back with the community in as many ways as we can to show our appreciation back to America," Nguyen said.

Now, after 20 years in business, Nguyen is getting ready to retire. He says it's time to slow down and close his doors for good.

"My wife and I and my family have been working 14, 16, 18 hours a day to bring us this far," he said.

Rather than viewing it as the end of his American dream, Nguyen says his retirement shows how successful living in the U.S. has allowed him to be.

"I want to say thank you to America. It gave us life," Nguyen said.

Excited about what the future holds, Nguyen already has some ideas about how he'll stay busy after Furniture USA closes later this year.

"I'm a grandpa now," he said excitedly. "My grandson is going to be here in New York in July."