Sac International Sportsmen’s Expo

Harvestwild is a Northern California based company whose mission is to reconnect people with wild places and wild foods. We offer guided and instructional fly fishing, spin fishing, hunting, gathering, nature walks, field to table clinics, consultations and hosted travel. Our passion is to teach people how to hunt, fish, and gather wild foods. We cater to beginners and seasoned outdoors people. We teach individuals, groups, families, and friends the skills they need to participate in nature. We can also help you from field to table making wonderful meals from your harvest. We will have a booth at the International Sportsmen's Expo: booth #2426 building c “the fly fishing building”Sacramento International Sportsmen's ExpoJan. 17-20Cal ExpoTickets: Adults- $16, Active Military, Youth 15 & Under - Free!800-545-6100