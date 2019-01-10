Third Suspect Arrested in Connection to Deadly Home Invasion Robbery in Turlock

TURLOCK — A third suspect connected to a deadly home invasion robbery in Turlock has been arrested and charged with murder.

Authorities say Johnny Bill Smith participated in the murder of 61-year-old Edward Horton in November 2018.

The Turlock Police Department reports Horton was attacked while inside his home. Neighbors told FOX40 he had limited mobility and got around on a motorized wheelchair.

Detectives say he was hospitalized and ultimately lost the fight for his life more than a week later.

Jennifer Smith, 35, and 35-year-old Patrick Fields were arrested a few days after Horton’s death on murder charges.

