Police: Officer Shot in Downtown Davis, Suspect At Large

DAVIS — The University of California, Davis reports there was an officer-involved shooting in downtown Davis Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., a female officer with the Davis Police Department was investigating a three-car crash in the area of 5th and D streets when shots were fired, according to police.

The police department reports the officer was shot and has been rushed to UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries.

#NEW: At UC Davis Medical Center. At least two UC Davis PD patrol cars on scene at the hospital. Just saw a few officers walk inside the hospital. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/YG4hLyRO08 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 11, 2019

Several law enforcement agencies have joined in the search for the suspect, who has been described as a white man in his 20s with an average build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans and black tactical boots.

Officials have asked everyone to avoid downtown Davis.

UC Davis WarnMe Alert: Shooting occurred in Downtown Davis, police activity in the area. PLEASE STAY CLEAR. We will follow this message with more information when it is available. #ucdavis #davisca pic.twitter.com/j7HRiT9HAM — UC Davis (@ucdavis) January 11, 2019

There was no additional information regarding the shooting.

The Richards Boulevard off-ramps along Interstate 80 and the westbound Olive Drive off-ramp have been closed as police hunt for the gunman.

