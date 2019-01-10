Police: Officer Shot in Downtown Davis, Suspect At Large

DAVIS — The University of California, Davis reports there was an officer-involved shooting in downtown Davis Thursday night.
Around 7 p.m., a female officer with the Davis Police Department was investigating a three-car crash in the area of 5th and D streets when shots were fired, according to police.
The police department reports the officer was shot and has been rushed to UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries.
Several law enforcement agencies have joined in the search for the suspect, who has been described as a white man in his 20s with an average build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans and black tactical boots.
Officials have asked everyone to avoid downtown Davis.
There was no additional information regarding the shooting.
The Richards Boulevard off-ramps along Interstate 80 and the westbound Olive Drive off-ramp have been closed as police hunt for the gunman.
Stay with FOX40 for more updates as they become available.