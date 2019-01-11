Davis Firefighters Were in Line of Fire after Responding to Scene of Crash, Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- The death of officer Corona has left the community broken hearted.

Especially the fire department.

The fire chief says his firefighters heard the crash from inside. They called it in and it didn’t take long until their lives were in danger too.

Six Davis firefighters responded to the scene of the crash and tried to save officer Corona's life while in the line of fire.

Now, bouquets of flowers, balloons. and heartfelt notes line a curb in Downtown Davis where a gunman ambushed a young officer as she responded to the car crash.

"The rainbow colors are for her being in heaven," said Davis resident, Matthew Ottelle.

Chalk art honors the 22-year-old "rising star" who was killed just as her career as a police officer was starting.

"She was really nice. She always had a smile on her face," Ottelle said.

Acting Davis Fire Chief, Dennis Reilly said, "it's hit us all. Its hit us very hard here in this organization."

The Davis Fire Department is hurting, along with the community.

The crash that preceded the shooting happened within earshot of the fire department.

Reilly says the six firefighters were “under a tremendous amount of pressure they were in great danger. They acted heroically."

Reilly says firefighters took cover when shots rang out but when they saw officer Corona had been shot, they tried to save her life.

"One of our apparatuses did sustain some bullet holes and I think it's a fair and accurate statement to say that our people were in the line of fire," Reilly expressed.

Davis Police Chief, Darren Pytel says one firefighter narrowly escaped the gunfire.

"One round hit him in the boot. He was not injured. He ran, continued to run," Pytel said.

Reilly says this senseless loss of life is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers first responders face on the job every day.

"Unfortunately, what happened last night is a reality of this business. Both the police and fire department work in very dangerous worlds," he said.

Reilly says the six firefighters who responded to the crash and shooting, were sent home. They did not work today. The acting chief said, "they’re doing OK… considering the circumstances."

They are due back at work tomorrow morning.