Davis Police Chief Says Fallen Officer was Dedicated and Humble

DAVIS — The scene of a Thursday car crash quickly became the scene of a deadly ambush.

One day after Davis Officer Natalie Corona was shot to death while trying to sort out how 3 cars collided, Police Chief Darren Pytel, revealed a man not involved in the accident, rode up on a bike, out of the shadows and took aim at Corona with a semi-automatic pistol.

“The suspect basically just opened up fire, shot her once. she went down to the ground and then he ended up shooting her multiple times,” said Pytel.

The 22-year-old rookie, who’d been out in the field on her own for just a few weeks was wearing a bulletproof vest but was struck at least once in the neck.

“He expended all the rounds in the magazine, reloaded and then started shooting in another direction,” Pytel said.

Lea Serrar, a University of California, Davis student is still in shock about the incident saying, “I’m 20, she’s 22, that’s our age. That’s crazy to think about.”

Shock from those who live near the shooting scene on 5th Street between C and D streets. That location also puts them close to the 500 block of E street, to the home where police now say the gunman walked to after targeting Officer Corona and firing at firefighters who responded to the crash.

He dropped a backpack along the way, which helped investigators track down his location,

After his roommate was evacuated, a dangerous dance began with officers surrounding the house for hours, the suspect coming out twice.

“He shouted some stuff, went back in, ended up coming out again wearing a vest and had a firearm,” Pytel said.

After finally pushing a couch up against the front door, Chief Pytel says the gunman, whose identity is still being withheld, shot himself in the head.

While police could not confirm any criminal past or mental illness with Corona’s suspected killer, neighbors say they’ve seen strange behavior.

“We always knew that house looked a little – it was never put together – so it didn’t strike us as off that someone may have committed this act could live there,” stated neighbor, Soha Said.

The community is joining a devastated department in its grief, those who trained Corona stunned at what they and the public have lost.

“The utmost selflessness and humility and dedication, that was Natalie Corona,” expressed Pytel.

Chief Pytel closed down his department Friday to meet with the entire force to help them stay on mission while mourning.

“We talked a lot about being there for each other,” he said. “We want to honor and respect Officer Corona to the best that we can.”