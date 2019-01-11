Father of Slain Davis Officer: ‘She Died Doing What She Loved’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARBUCKLE – Arbuckle is a small community, where almost everyone knows everyone. Many knew Natalie Corona, the police officer who was shot and killed after responding to a crash in Davis. Now, the community is comforting her family in this time of grief.

Natalie’s father wants everyone to know, she died doing what she loved.

“She just enjoyed her job. She would come home, and she would be beaming,” said Natalie’s father, Jose Merced Corona.

Jose says his daughter, 22-year-old officer Corona would commute from the family’s home in Arbuckle to work patrol in Davis.

He says being a cop was always her dream.

“She would always call me ‘brother cop,’ and I would say, ‘you can’t call me brother cop because you’re not there yet. You don’t have a right to call me brother cop, you’re not there yet.’ When she graduated from the academy, she says ‘OK, so now can I call you brother cop?’ And I said ‘yeah,’” Jose recalled.

Natalie grew up in Arbuckle, the oldest of four sisters.

“She was the greatest big sister that they could have,” Jose expressed.

She attended Pierce High School and worked as a lifeguard at the local pool.

It’s hard to find a person in Arbuckle who didn’t know of Natalie Corona.

But her father says being an officer was truly her calling, often having a big heart, even when working.

“She arrested an individual the other day and she came home and said, ‘you know dad, I had to take this person’s bag of cereal and that was all they had to eat.’ So, I put five dollars in his bag and told him that was going to be for when he got out,’” Jose said.

The gesture left that suspect in tears.

“And I said, ‘well Natalie, you can do that but you’re going to run into people like that all the time. She says I know dad, but I don’t mind,’” said Jose.

Now, with her gone, her father says his family has no hate for the man who pulled the trigger.

“We’re not angry, you know we’re going to grieve, and the individual is not with us any longer, so we’re very faithful people,” Jose said. “I think she died doing what she loved to do. She knew that was a possibility, and I think she embraced that.”