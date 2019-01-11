Judge Recommends 2006 Lodi Terror Conviction be Vacated

SACRAMENTO — A federal judge has recommended that the 2006 terror conviction of a Lodi man be vacated, according to court documents.

Hamid Hayat was convicted of providing material support to terrorists and making false statements to federal investigators. Prosecutors said Hayat had traveled to Pakistan to spend time at an al-Qaida training camp before returning to the United States.

Hayat’s father, Umer, was also charged with giving false statements to the FBI. His case ended in a hung jury.

The judge’s recommendation Friday to vacate Hayat’s conviction comes after years of appeals. The recommendation now goes to the judge who presided above the original trial.

Each side will have 30 to file their objections.

This was the first terrorism-related trial in California.

This is a developing story.

Read the full opinion below: