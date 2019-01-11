New Year, New You: How to Ease into Running a 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae and Simone are talking with Life Time Run Coach Drew Nelson about how inexperienced runners can work their way up to a 5K.

1. Join a group: Find a group to run with ... they will keep you accountable and also make it fun!

2. Purchase running shoes: Visit a running store and get fitted properly. Poorly fitting shoes can cause numerous problems.

3. Create a schedule: Set a specific time for runs and stick to the schedule.

4. Consider stretching: If stretching is not your thing and you won’t do it on your own, join a yoga class.

5. Proper dress for women: Don’t wear cotton socks and invest in a good sports bra! You can thank me later.