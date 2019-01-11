Shopping to Support Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Karma is out in Roseville at Fourscore Coffee where Agape Ministries is hosting pop-up shop to raise awareness about human trafficking. All apparel and products being sold are made by survivors of trafficking.
