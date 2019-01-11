Yuba County Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Olivehurst Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVEHURST -- Yuba County detectives are now investigating the death of a 33-year-old Olivehurst man as a homicide.

Deputies say Jose “Juan” Lule was found dead Wednesday near an agricultural business on Feather River Road.

The victim’s sister is now pleading for any answers in her brother’s murder.

In family photos, Lule can often be spotted next to his five children, his youngest is just nine years old, his oldest is 12.

“He’s a great dad, he’s a great brother,” said Maria Carmen Valencia, Lule sister.

Fighting back tears, Valencia and her family put up a memorial at the place where Lule was found dead, in a muddy field just outside of Olivehurst.

“We want to know why it happened, who did it,” she said.

Yuba County deputies say on Wednesday they received a call from a driver reporting a body lying in a puddle of water. That’s where deputies say the found Lule’s body.

At the time, they say his death was considered suspicious due to the physical injuries on his body, along with the remote location where he was found.

“whoever has information just put yourself in our shoes, if it was somebody that you loved, you’d want justice, anything to help us close this chapter,” said Valencia.

While Valencia says her brother was a family man, she’s left wondering who may have wanted him dead.

“Because all we know is my brother had so many friends, he had so many people who love him, it just all seems like a bad dream,” she said.

A nightmare she’s hoping to wake up from while waiting for closure.

She says closure will come when the people who took Lule’s life are behind bars.

“For the people who did it come, think about if it was them in your situation, your mom, and finding your loved one,” Valencia said.

The family will be holding services for Lule next week.

If you have any information on Jose Lule’s death, call Yuba County deputies.