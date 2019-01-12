Fairfield Family Seeks Justice after Father of 4 Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver

FAIRFIELD — Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 39-year-old man in Fairfield and drove away. Ricky Acosta’s body was found lying in the street.

FOX40 spoke with Acosta’s family members who are now praying for justice.

On a busy Fairfield Road, a memorial of flowers and candles, grows in Acosta’s honor.

“It’s going to be a hole in my heart for the rest of my life,” said Cheryl Shores, Acosta’s mother. “I just know my son is in God’s loving arms.”

Police say a vehicle hit Acosta Thursday morning on East Travis Boulevard and Centennial Drive, killing him.

Acosta’s mom says he left her house just before 6:15 in the morning. He was walking to the store and made it less than a block before he was hit.

Just before 6:40 a.m. police got the call that Acosta’s body was in the roadway.

“What hurts the most about it is the fact that they left him like he didn’t matter… but he was the world to us. It’s just one of those things… at least stop to help and make it mean something. Own up to what you did,” said Acosta’s niece, Annalissa Muscat.

Muscat visits the street where her uncle died to remember him.

“That man would give the shirt off his back to anybody. He would take the time. Even if he had nothing. His last $3, he would buy somebody off the street chips or whatever he could afford,” she said.

Police are investigating but do not have a vehicle description or suspect information to go on.

The family just prays the person responsible comes forward.

“Having whoever did this just know what they did was a big loss for us. Just to feel it and to know, you took something really amazing from us,” Muscat expressed.

Acosta is survived by his four kids.

If you know anything about this hit-and-run, please call Fairfield Police.