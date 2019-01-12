Gunman in Davis Officer Natalie Corona’s Killing Identified, Previously Ordered to Surrender AR-15 Rifle

DAVIS — The gunman who shot and killed 22-year-old Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona Thursday night has been identified by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh.

According to documents obtained by FOX40, in September 2018, Limbaugh was facing a felony charge for battery with serious bodily injury.

The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor through a plea agreement.

The specifics of the case are unknown at this time.

Limbaugh pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge and was ordered to surrender a .223 caliber Bushmaster AR-15 semiautomatic rifle this past November.

It was believed at the time Limbaugh had no access to other weapons, according to the documents.

According to a source, Limbaugh had no prior criminal history.

Limbaugh’s father tells FOX40 his son has been estranged from their family for more than 10 years and loved ones had no idea why he vanished from their family and home state.

The father said he only had a vague idea his son was in California but also said he didn’t know where.

