WATCH: Adorable Babies in Sacramento Kings 8th Annual Baby Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Saturday, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Charlotte Hornets and what better way to celebrate than with adorable little ones racing across the court?

A total of 11 infants from the Sacramento area competed to see who was the fastest baby around in the Sacramento Kings 8th Annual Kaiser Permanente Baby Race.

Though several of the tiny athletes became distracted by the roar of the crowd, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Kings said that, "Baby Kaysen, sporting a De'Aaron Fox jersey, took off down the court and crossed the finish line first. Kaysen, son of Kyle and Jerra, is 11 months old, weighs 20 pounds and enjoys crawling around the house, playing with his dog Penney, hanging out with his friends and reading books with mom and dad."