Single-Vehicle Crash in Vacaville Kills One Person, Critically Injures Another

VACAVILLE — Vacaville police launched an investigation Sunday night following a deadly crash.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Vacaville Police Department reported a solo-vehicle crash in the area of Tulare and Alamo drives.

Officers discovered an overturned vehicle with two injured occupants.

The police department reports one of the occupants died despite life-saving measures.

The other occupant was transported to a local hospital where they are in critical condition.

Alamo Drive has been closed down between Farmington and Railegh drives while officers investigate the crash.