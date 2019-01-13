Single-Vehicle Crash in Vacaville Kills One Person, Critically Injures Another

VACAVILLE — Vacaville police launched an investigation Sunday night following a deadly crash.
Around 7:30 p.m., the Vacaville Police Department reported a solo-vehicle crash in the area of Tulare and Alamo drives.
Officers discovered an overturned vehicle with two injured occupants.
The police department reports one of the occupants died despite life-saving measures.
The other occupant was transported to a local hospital where they are in critical condition.
Alamo Drive has been closed down between Farmington and Railegh drives while officers investigate the crash.
38.335447 -121.965160