Single-Vehicle Crash in Vacaville Kills One Person, Critically Injures Another

Posted 9:53 PM, January 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52PM, January 13, 2019

VACAVILLE — Vacaville police launched an investigation Sunday night following a deadly crash.

(Credit: Vacaville Police Department)

Around 7:30 p.m., the Vacaville Police Department reported a solo-vehicle crash in the area of Tulare and Alamo drives.

Officers discovered an overturned vehicle with two injured occupants.

The police department reports one of the occupants died despite life-saving measures.

The other occupant was transported to a local hospital where they are in critical condition.

Alamo Drive has been closed down between Farmington and Railegh drives while officers investigate the crash.