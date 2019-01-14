4 Hospitalized, Including Infant, after Possible Drug Overdose at Oroville Casino

OROVILLE — Three people who investigators believe overdosed at an Oroville casino were hospitalized Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Butte County sheriff’s deputies were called to Gold Country Casino to investigate the suspected overdose.

Emergency personnel helped a female and two males who were showing signs of a drug overdose, which included administering Narcan, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. They were taken to a local hospital.

Deputies also found a 5-month-old child with the group. The sheriff’s office reports the child was evaluated at a hospital and Child Protective Services was called in.

Sheriff’s office investigators believe heroin may have led to the overdoses but tests will determine the presence of any additional drugs, including fentanyl.

They are also trying to determine if there is a connection with this case and the mass drug overdose at a Chico home, where one person died. Local police believe the main drug involved in Saturday’s case was fentanyl.

“I am very concerned about this situation,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea. “This is a significant public safety and public health risk. We are concerned that the potency of the illegal drugs on the street right now is very high or the possibility of the drugs being laced with another substance, which is causing these overdoses.”