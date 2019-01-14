Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
53°
53°
Low
49°
High
56°
Tue
52°
55°
Wed
50°
57°
Thu
46°
56°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Posted 1:20 PM, January 14, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:29PM, January 14, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
TMZ Live
Watch on FOX40 at 4pm
TMZ.com
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
CEO Resigns as PG&E Faces Billions in Liability
Woman Banned from Walmart after Allegedly Riding Electric Cart While Drinking Wine from Pringles Can
Gunman in Davis Officer Natalie Corona’s Killing Identified, Previously Ordered to Surrender AR-15 Rifle
Louisiana Police Officer Shot Dead as She was Getting Ready for Work, Chief Says
Latest News
Tanker Hauling 3,500 Gallons of Liquid Chocolate Overturns on Arizona Highway
‘Super Wolf Blood Moon’: How to See This Weekend’s Total Lunar Eclipse
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
#Eyedrobe Fashion Experience
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
Studio40 LIVE
Rocktoberfest 2018
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.