Elk Grove Community Supports Officer Corona’s Loved Ones at Vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Judy Magana says her cousin, fallen Davis police Officer Natalie Corona, would have been proud of the gathering in her honor Monday night.

"Even though they didn’t know her personally, from the hearing stories it’s touched them just to know she was putting her life on the line for everybody," she told FOX40.

Around 100 people gathered at the vigil outside the Elk Grove Police Department.

Inside, notes of thanks were written to fellow law enforcement officers. Among those scribbling their gratitude were Rossy De La Hoya’s children.

"I just want them to respect police officers that are out there and learn the importance of what they’re doing out there," De La Hoya said.

Back outside, the rain acted like a reflection of the somber mood surrounding Corona’s passing. Her vigil was held just days after her end of watch.

"The best cousin I could ever ask for," Magana said. "It’s so sad that we had to lose such an amazing person."