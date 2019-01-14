‘Evil Will Not Win’: Family of Slain Stanislaus County Deputy Faces Suspected Killer in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- The grieving family of slain Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Wallace came face to face with his accused killer Monday morning during a court hearing.

"It’s been two years and it was like it was yesterday," Dennis' wife, Mercedes Wallace, told FOX40.

Investigators say David Machado killed Deputy Wallace execution-style in a Hughson park.

"Glanced and I had to look away because I felt like I couldn’t breathe," Mercedes said.

Machado had been found mentally incompetent to stand trial in November 2017. He was back in the courtroom Monday and, due to legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last summer, a judge may order more mental health treatment instead of criminal prosecution.

“It’s a hard, bitter pill to swallow that to think that your murdered brother ... the person who did this would not face justice," Wallace's brother, Dave, told FOX40.

A criminal attorney FOX40 spoke to says this outcome is highly unlikely because of the seriousness of the accused crime.

Despite what happens, Wallace’s family says they remind themselves of what the deputy would want.

"The sun will shine tomorrow," Dave said. "Evil will not win."