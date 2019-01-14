Golden 1 Center Introducing ‘Meatless Mondays’ for 2019 Events

SACRAMENTO — The Golden 1 Center announced new vegetarian and vegan options available for “Meatless Monday.”

The Flavor Lab cart, which “new developments from Golden 1 Center’s kitchen” will have those options available during events that fall on a Monday.

“We are excited to continue building our diverse menu by incorporating new meatless options for guests to enjoy at Kings games, concerts and events throughout the year as research has shown dietary choices that incorporate plant-based alternatives have a significant positive impact on our environment,” Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis said in a news release from the arena.

The Golden 1 Center says 90 percent of ingredients used in food available at the area comes from within a 150-mile radius. All eateries in the area have either vegetarian, vegan or gluten-sensitive options.