DUTCH FLAT — One person was killed Monday morning after a tanker truck went off the road and rolled down a hill along eastbound Interstate 80 near Dutch Flat, according to the CHP.

It was not immediately known when caused the crash, but it appears fuel is leaking from the truck.

Emergency crews are expected to be at the scene for quite some time.

Lanes along Interstate 80 remain open, but drivers should be cautious of emergency vehicles on the shoulder.