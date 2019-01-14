Search Continues for Karen Garcia’s Ex-Boyfriend One Year after Her Murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday marked an emotional time for the family and friends of Karen Garcia.

The young mother was brutally murdered one year ago and the man investigators say committed the crime is still on the run.

Garcia was found dead in a car in a Woodland parking lot. Investigators quickly narrowed down her suspected killer to her ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia.

Back in October, U.S. marshals found Salvador Garcia's getaway vehicle. The van was discovered in a small town near Tijuana, Mexico.

Since then, detectives have narrowed down six Mexico cities where they believe Salvador Garcia could be hiding out.

Friends say they're doing all they can to help authorities track him down.

"We'll get justice for Karen," said Karen Garcia's friend, Linda Quintero. "Seeing him behind bars, captured, no longer being a menace to society. Not having the risk that he could just be anywhere and get a sense of safety and closure with that."

Karen Garcia's story will soon be in the national spotlight when "In Pursuit With John Walsh" airs a special show on Investigation Discovery next month, detailing her case in an effort to help locate her suspected killer.

Loved ones have been posting updates on the Justice for Karen Facebook page.

There's still a $10,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.