State Offering Unemployment Insurance Benefits to Furloughed Federal Workers

SACRAMENTO — The California Employment Development said Monday it will provide unemployment insurance benefits to furloughed federal workers.

The current partial government shutdown, which began in late December, became the longest in history on Saturday. Monday marked the shutdown’s 24th day.

Federal workers in California interested in filing an unemployment insurance claim, who do not already have one, can call the EDD’s toll-free number at (855) 327-7056 or by downloading this application.

The EDD says benefits range from $40 to $450 a week.

The EDD also posted a Frequently Asked Questions page about the shutdown.