Two Stabbing Victims Found at Scene of Vacaville House Fire

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Fire Department reports officials responded to a house fire and stabbing in a neighborhood Monday night.

Fire crews are at a single-story house fire along Alderwood Way.

At the same time, two stabbing victims were found at the scene. They are in critical condition, according to the fire department.

Police have their rifles out on the scene of a house fire in Vacaville. Reports of some victims with stab wounds. Unclear what exactly happened. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/26srp50sK1 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) January 15, 2019

The department says the fire is growing and expects crews to be at the home throughout the night.

It is unknown what the connection is between the fire and the stabbing. No suspect information has been reported.

Here’s some video neighbor Heather Archibald shot of the fire. We’retold a neighbor ran in and saved the kids. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/srZo6Tzu7y — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) January 15, 2019

