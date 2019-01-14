Two Stabbing Victims Found at Scene of Vacaville House Fire

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Fire Department reports officials responded to a house fire and stabbing in a neighborhood Monday night.
Fire crews are at a single-story house fire along Alderwood Way.
At the same time, two stabbing victims were found at the scene. They are in critical condition, according to the fire department.
The department says the fire is growing and expects crews to be at the home throughout the night.
It is unknown what the connection is between the fire and the stabbing. No suspect information has been reported.
Stay with FOX40 for more updates.