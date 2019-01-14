Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Investigating after Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDA -- Deputies were in Linda Monday night to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Around 3:30 p.m., Yuba County deputies responded to the shooting on North Beale Road, according to the sheriff's department.

A caller told the sheriff's department a man was beating someone with an unidentified weapon.

Deputies arrived at North Beale Road minutes after the call and tried to contact a man walking away from the scene. Soon after the sheriff's department says shots were fired.

The suspect died and his identity has not been reported, according to the sheriff's department.

A deputy and the victim of the assault sustained minor injuries.

Portions of North Beale Road have been closed off between Lowe and Avondale avenues while investigators are at the scene.

