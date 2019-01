Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macy Falke, the owner of Posh Posey, stopped by the studio to share some 2019 floral trends for this year's newlyweds.

Bridal Bouquet Trends:

Whites and a touch of “Living Coral” (Pantone color of the year)

All Greenery Bouquet

Centerpieces:

Beachwood Design, that I’ll switch out to show a different look

Table runner garland with candles

3. Ideas for Trendy Floral Accessories:

Pocket Square Boutonierre

Simple Flower Crown