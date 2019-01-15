2019 Wedding Trends from a Wedding Planner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with wedding planner Kristina Foerster of Events by Kristina Elyse learning what trend for decor and food will stick around in 2019.

Three Reasons to Hire a Wedding Planner

Budget - They help you determine what’s most important

Vendors - They shop for the best vendors that work with your budget.

Styling - They take what you see on Pinterest and other platforms where you gather inspiration and help to create something similar.

You can catch Kristina at The Ranch at Lone Oak Longhorns Open House on February 2 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Planning & Styling: Events by Kristina Elyse

Rentals & Linens: Celebrations Party Rentals & Tents Sacramento

Floral: The Posh Posey