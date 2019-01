Placer County– The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirms an officer-involved shooting occurred near Interstate 80 and the Highway 65 on-ramp.

Deputies are investigating a shooting at multiple locations, according to the Sheriff’s Office .

The suspect has been located.

⚠️Deputies are investigating a shooting at multiple locations. Suspect located and OIS occurred. AVOID I-80 westbound at HWY 65. Freeway CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/yjYhdWx6kQ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 16, 2019

Authorities are advising everyone to avoid I-80 westbound at Highway 65. The freeway is currently closed in that area.

Reports of shootings in several locations came in to @PlacerSheriff tonight. Investigators located the suspect at I-80 and Hwy 65… that's when we're told he shot a K9 and was shot himself. Deputies believe he's left TWO gunshot victims in other areas of the county. @FOX40 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 16, 2019

Multiple locations… but just one shooter. @PlacerSheriff deputies believe just one man was responsible for shooting at least two people around the county tonight… and that he has now been wounded after taking aim at officers. No search underway for another shooter. @FOX40 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 16, 2019

Here's a look at part of the scene between Roseville & Rocklin where @PlacerSheriff deputies say a gunman who shot 2 people earlier in the night…took aim at them, hitting a K9. They then shot him. This is the Atlantic exit on I-80 westbound. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/cStjXI3FaL — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 16, 2019

And here is a look at the significant back up EAST of the WB Atlantic exit along I-80 in the Roseville/Rocklin area. The highway is closed WB as @PlacerSheriff deputies investigate a night of multiple shootings with at least two victims that led them to shoot the suspect. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/fOGMfSkg0j — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 16, 2019

