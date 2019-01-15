GE Searching for ‘Great American Grandma’ for $50,000 Job

GE Appliances is looking to hire a “Great American Grandma” to demonstrate how easy it is to use their new high-tech appliances.

“We’re seeking a big-hearted, age-defying, lives-life-to-the-fullest and brings-out-the-best-in-everyone kind of Grandma. A Grandma who can make us laugh and doesn’t need a cookbook to whip up hundreds of delicious recipes. A Grandma who believes in tradition but is anything but traditional. Our type of Grandma understands that culture is passed on through shared moments and traditions, and won’t take “no” for an answer when asking you if you’re hungry.”

Announcing the search for "The Great American Grandma" 👵 We're looking for a big-hearted, lives-life-to-the-fullest grandma to join our team. Sound like you (or your grandma)? Learn more: https://t.co/fyV26MPubl pic.twitter.com/TZYyrex1By — GE Appliances (@GE_Appliances) January 9, 2019

The one-year gig pays $50,000 and grandma will only be expected to work 10-15 hours a month.

Plus, she’ll receive five new kitchen appliances.

To apply for the position, grandmas must submit a video about why they are the “Great American Grandma.”

GE says friends and family can also submit a video on behalf of their “squeezable, lovable, witty, cantankerous, fashionable, camera-loving, foodie, edgy matriarch.”

The company launched it’s search at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 9 and applicants have until March 15 to apply.

Click HERE for more details.