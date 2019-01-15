Hazardous Driving Conditions Expected Through the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CISCO GROVE -- Just in case we needed a reminder of what winter is supposed to look like after all those years of drought.

This is the real deal.

A time-lapse video heading eastbound on Interstate 80 shows the road surface changing from concrete to covered in snow, just above the 5,000-foot elevation.

"So, I picked some great timing to move half way across the country," said Kendall Gunier, who is moving from San Francisco to Arizona.

Gunier lost one tarp covering all his belongings as he drove into the storm and was thankful to find a replacement at the Cisco Grove Shell station.

This is also where we met newlyweds, Chris and Macy Cole on their honeymoon.

"We were looking for a challenge and something we'll remember, you know," said Chris Cole.

"Yeah I don't really know what to think about this storm," Macy Cole said.

"We're gonna remember this," Chris added.

Not so happy to be in a snowstorm, is truck driver John Brandt, trying to take a load of baked goods to Modesto.

It took him three hours to travel 25 miles, and now he has to spend the night in Cisco Grove because he's maxed out his allotted driving hours for the day.

He can't legally hit the road again until 5 a.m.

"I'll be checking to see if the road is open. If it's not, then I'll call my company and let them know I'm not gonna make my delivery," Brandt said.

Plow drivers are working hard to stay ahead of the snowfall which is going to become heavier.

This is just the beginning of what promises to be a high impact series of storms over the Sierra prompting warnings from CalTrans.

Caltrans spokesperson, Raquel Borrayo says, "Wednesday or Thursday, we're actually recommending that people stay home. We're going to have some blizzard-like conditions in the mountains and it's going to create really hazardous driving conditions."

"If they don't feel safe driving in it, stay off the mountain," said Jonny, a tow truck driver. Jonny chose not to disclose his last name.

For Jonny, spinouts and accidents might be good for business but he'd rather people stay safe and stick to the 30 mile per hour speed limit within chain control areas.

"Don't come flying up this mountain doing 35-40, even with four-wheel drive with snow tires,” he said. “’Cause then you’re gonna get to meet guys like me, and the other guys that are up here operating, trying to get you guys out of the mess. We end up with a lot of them over the embankments."