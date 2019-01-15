Semi Truck ‘Partially Hanging’ from Biz 80 Overpass near McClellan Airport

SACRAMENTO — Emergency responders are at the scene of a semi truck “partially hanging” over the side of westbound Business 80 above Highway 244, near McClellan Airport.

The crash was first reported shortly before noon, according to the CHP.

One person was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Hazmat crews are on the scene to help clean up a leaking diesel tank, which Metro Fire later clarified to say the tank was leaking liquified natural gas.

CORRECTION: Leaking semi truck fuel tank requiring mitigation by #HazMat unit was “LNG” or Liquified Natural Gas, not diesel as initially reported. pic.twitter.com/Q5ldvlnWds — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 15, 2019

It was not immediately clear what caused the wreck, but wet weather has made roadways in the region slick.