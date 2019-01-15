Senate to Skip Recess if Shutdown Drags On

WASHINGTON — Senators are planning to skip a scheduled recess next week and stay in session if the government shutdown continues.

That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who told reporters the chamber “will not be on recess if the government is shut down.”

Earlier Tuesday the House announced that it would also remain in session, abandoning the scheduled break.

The recess week was expected to be the first of the new Congress and some lawmakers already scheduled town halls and other events in their home states.

The partial government shutdown is now in its fourth week with no resolution in sight as President Donald Trump demands money to build his long-promised border wall with Mexico.