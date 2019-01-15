Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone’s invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb. Planning a party isn’t easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish. Party guests will sing along to new and familiar songs, like “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby’s magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita. A unique, up-close-and-personal pre-show experience will be offered at an additional charge prior to select performances, allowing families the opportunity to tour the on-stage neighborhood of their favorite, furry friends before they arrive for the main show. The fun doesn’t end there. A variety of interactive activities give children the chance to create, discover and learn as they help decorate for the upcoming party.

More info:

Sesame Street Live! Let's Party

Wednesday

10:30am & 6pm

Bob Hope Theatre, Stockton

Tickets start at $15.00

(800) 745-3000

SesameStreetLive.com