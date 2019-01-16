Falling Tree Kills Man in Oakland as Storm Lashes California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A storm that’s lashed Northern California with rain and high winds may have killed a man in Oakland.

California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza says a tree fell on a homeless man at an embankment near a freeway Wednesday, killing him. Officers got the call shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Baza says the man may have been trying to shelter from the weather when he was struck.

Another tree struck a car on the BART line between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations but the agency says there were no injuries or damage. Flooding also shut down a BART station in San Francisco.

Here is what we know: a large tree struck a train car on trackway between Concord and Pleasant Hill. No one is injured and no apparent damage was found. Ground staff are working to remove the tree. Will update with more info. Sorry for the information. https://t.co/unZovbiVF4 — SFBART (@SFBART) January 17, 2019

Pacific Gas & Electric reports about 20,000 customers are without power.

The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch and there’s an avalanche warning in the Sierra Nevada.