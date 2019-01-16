Falling Tree Kills Man in Oakland as Storm Lashes California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A storm that’s lashed Northern California with rain and high winds may have killed a man in Oakland.
California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza says a tree fell on a homeless man at an embankment near a freeway Wednesday, killing him. Officers got the call shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Baza says the man may have been trying to shelter from the weather when he was struck.
Another tree struck a car on the BART line between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations but the agency says there were no injuries or damage. Flooding also shut down a BART station in San Francisco.
Pacific Gas & Electric reports about 20,000 customers are without power.
The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch and there’s an avalanche warning in the Sierra Nevada.