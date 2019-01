Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nékter Juice Bar is America’s favorite modern juice bar experience, offering 100% fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood Smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks to help guests wherever they are on their path to living well.

More info:

Nékter Juice Bar

1050 20th Street, Suite 120

(916) 399-4788

NekterJuiceBar.com

Facebook: Nekter Juice Bar

Twitter: @NekterJuiceBar