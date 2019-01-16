Small Plane in Truckee Turns Up Nose at Heavy Snowfall

TRUCKEE — It’s normal to see a plane with its nose in the air on the runway during takeoff — but not so much when it’s standing still.

Snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday was so heavy that it pushed the tail of a Cessna Citation X plane close to the ground.

The plane’s nose was stuck in the air for much of the day. Crews were still working to get the plane level later Wednesday afternoon.

The Truckee Tahoe Airport shared photos of the plane Wednesday.

More snow is expected in the higher elevations, with blizzard-like conditions expected Wednesday afternoon.