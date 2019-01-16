Stockton Police: 4-Year-Old’s Father Faces Child Abuse Charges after Her Death

STOCKTON — The father of a 4-year-old girl who died at a local hospital after she was abused at her Stockton home was arrested Wednesday.

Kevin Carames Sr., 39, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse after his daughter, Serenity Moore, died at UC Davis Medical Center on Nov. 25, according to the Stockton Police Department. Serenity had severe injuries when she was hospitalized.

Two days after Serenity’s death, her 21-year-old stepmother, Zulma Chavez-Ventura, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child abuse.

Court documents stated Chavez-Ventura claimed the girl had hit her head on the bed. Through interviews with Serenity’s siblings, investigators learned that was a lie and believed Chavez-Ventura had a history of abusing the children at their Rice Court home.

“The truth was she picked up my daughter and hung her above her head and dropped her,” said Serenity’s mother, Malinda Beach, days after the girl’s death.